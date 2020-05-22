Phase 2, in photos: What P.E.I.'s ease-back looks like Friday

Friday was the first day of P.E.I.'s plan to reduce public health restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's what it looked like.

The Charlottetown Mall opened Friday for the first time since March, but there were not many cars in the parking lot. (Brian McInnis)

The biggest change is retail stores, which for the past two months were only allowed to do delivery or curbside pickup, opened their doors to the public. Previously only essential retailers such as grocery and hardware stores were permitted to be open.

Retailers must follow strict public health guidelines, ensuring customers and staff adhere to physical distancing of two metres. Cleaning is also stepped up in stores, and most stores are offering handwashing stations of hand sanitizer.

Adam Florian of Bookmark in Charlottetown arranges a shelf of books Friday during the first day of Phase 2 of easing pandemic restrictions. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Customers line up outside Homesense in Charlottetown to participate in the store’s customer loyalty event Friday. The store’s ‘grand reopening’ will be held Saturday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Businesses are required to have prepared an operational plan that outlines how they will maintain physical distancing among employees and customers, and have it on hand.

People were lined up at many spots in Charlottetown before opening, including thrift stores and barber shops. Hairdressers and massage therapists are also permitted to reopen.

The line outside of Ray's Place Barber Shop started early in the morning — Islanders eager to get their hair cut. When Ray Martin showed up to work this morning, he couldn't believe the line that was waiting for him.

Emma Hill of Island Clothing and Accessories in the Confederation Court Mall arranges a display Friday morning during the first day of Phase 2. She said for the first part of the morning, business was slow. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"I just couldn't believe it. I really couldn't," said Martin. "They were up to the next street … I must have done something right."

The line at Mission Thrift Store in Charlottetown was starting to snake around the building this morning, as bargain hunters waited to get in.

"We got here at quarter to 10 and we probably waited half an hour," said Alisha Macneill. "But the line went quick, didn't take long at all."

She travelled from out of town to visit the now reopened shops.

People wait in line Friday afternoon to shop at the Mission Thrift Store in Charlottetown. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"I actually stayed down here last night. I'm from Borden and so I wanted to get here at 9 a.m.," she said.

The Charlottetown Mall also opened its doors at 9 a.m. Most stores inside the mall are running on modified hours, starting later in the day, but some shoppers were there as soon as the doors opened.

Customers line up as they wait to get a haircut at the Downtown Barber Shop in Charlottetown Friday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"It felt different," said Darlene Blanchard. "There is like social distance things everywhere, sanitizer everywhere, people with masks," she said.

But, for Blanchard, it still felt like a relief.

"It felt fantastic," she said. "I'm a big shopper, so yeah, I loved it. Just walking in there and be able to get back to normal again," she said.

The seating area in the food court of Charlottetown Mall has is closed, although some restaurants will be opening and offering food for takeout. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

More child-care centres were allowed to reopen, with limited capacity. About half of P.E.I.'s licensed centres planned to reopen.

Pet-grooming services are permitted to resume.

Dental offices are allowed to reopen to deliver emergency dental care, which for the last few months were offered at a special clinic.

Signs, markers and hand-sanitizing stations have been placed around the Charlottetown Mall. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Many stores in Charlottetown Mall have put signs outside their stores letting people know how many customers are allowed in the store at once. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Phase 2 is underway and more construction projects are permitted, including work on the new residence on the UPEI campus. (Brian McInnis/CBC) (Brian McInnis/CBC)

