Phase 2, in photos: What P.E.I.'s ease-back looks like Friday
Islanders ventured out for haircuts and to go shopping
Friday was the first day of P.E.I.'s plan to reduce public health restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here's what it looked like.
The biggest change is retail stores, which for the past two months were only allowed to do delivery or curbside pickup, opened their doors to the public. Previously only essential retailers such as grocery and hardware stores were permitted to be open.
Retailers must follow strict public health guidelines, ensuring customers and staff adhere to physical distancing of two metres. Cleaning is also stepped up in stores, and most stores are offering handwashing stations of hand sanitizer.
Businesses are required to have prepared an operational plan that outlines how they will maintain physical distancing among employees and customers, and have it on hand.
People were lined up at many spots in Charlottetown before opening, including thrift stores and barber shops. Hairdressers and massage therapists are also permitted to reopen.
The line outside of Ray's Place Barber Shop started early in the morning — Islanders eager to get their hair cut. When Ray Martin showed up to work this morning, he couldn't believe the line that was waiting for him.
"I just couldn't believe it. I really couldn't," said Martin. "They were up to the next street … I must have done something right."
The line at Mission Thrift Store in Charlottetown was starting to snake around the building this morning, as bargain hunters waited to get in.
"We got here at quarter to 10 and we probably waited half an hour," said Alisha Macneill. "But the line went quick, didn't take long at all."
She travelled from out of town to visit the now reopened shops.
"I actually stayed down here last night. I'm from Borden and so I wanted to get here at 9 a.m.," she said.
The Charlottetown Mall also opened its doors at 9 a.m. Most stores inside the mall are running on modified hours, starting later in the day, but some shoppers were there as soon as the doors opened.
"It felt different," said Darlene Blanchard. "There is like social distance things everywhere, sanitizer everywhere, people with masks," she said.
But, for Blanchard, it still felt like a relief.
"It felt fantastic," she said. "I'm a big shopper, so yeah, I loved it. Just walking in there and be able to get back to normal again," she said.
More child-care centres were allowed to reopen, with limited capacity. About half of P.E.I.'s licensed centres planned to reopen.
Pet-grooming services are permitted to resume.
Dental offices are allowed to reopen to deliver emergency dental care, which for the last few months were offered at a special clinic.
With files from Sara Fraser, Travis Kingdon, Brian McInnis and Brian Higgins
