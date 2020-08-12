Vaccine demand still strong, say P.E.I. pharmacists

Pharmacies on P.E.I. are still seeing people come in for their first COVID-19 vaccine, and they say they are hearing a number of reasons why some Islanders delayed getting their first shot.

"They were hesitant. They wanted to see how the rollout went," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

"Now, I mean worldwide, we've given so many vaccines and we've got so many fantastic studies and datasets available to us now to look at how incredibly safe and effective these vaccines have been. I think that is a factor for some people."

For others it was difficult to find the time. Those working in the fishery, for example, were out on the water early in the morning and not finished for the day until late at night.

Low case numbers on the Island led people to think they had time to delay getting a vaccine, said MacKenzie, but she urged people not to be complacent.

"We don't have a lot of time to get ahead of these variants," she said.

"You have to make sure that we get the largest percentage of the population vaccinated as we possibly can, because it doesn't take much for, you know, the situation to change."

Pharmacies are still busy with second doses as well, she said.

People are also asking about booster shots, MacKenzie said. Guidance on booster shots is expected from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization in the next few weeks.