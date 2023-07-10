P.E.I. pharmacies can now prescribe hormonal contraceptives as part of service expansion

P.E.I. pharmacies have expanded their scope of services and can now offer assessments and prescriptions for hormonal contraception, and treatment for impetigo and shingles.

The change went into effect this Saturday as part of the P.E.I. Pharmacy Plus program. Before, Islanders had to visit a physician to get a prescription for any type of hormonal contraception or treatment for shingles and impetigo.

Erin Mackenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacist Association, said adding those services was necessary.

"This is something that we've heard loud and clear that the public wants," she said.

"[Pharmacies are] able to provide that one more piece of care for that person in front of them which before required a referral. It's been a win-win for people."

Timely access to care

Mackenzie said she's already gotten positive feedback even though the change happened only days ago.

"The patients who are taking advantage of it are very pleased and the pharmacists are reporting satisfaction as well," she said.

Over 30,000 Islanders currently don't have access to a family doctor, so people are always looking for more timely access to care, Mackenzie said.

"Having this scope expanded and being able to add these additional services will really make things a little bit more convenient and more accessible for people in their communities, from one end of the Island to the other," she said.

Mackenzie said Islanders should call their local pharmacy in advance to make sure a pharmacist is available to assist them with the new services.