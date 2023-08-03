Free consultations, expanded scope filling gaps in primary care, P.E.I. pharmacists say

Ten months after launching, P.E.I. pharmacists say a provincial program funding consultations for common ailments at pharmacies is easing pressure on the Island's health-care system.

The province has been covering $25 consultations on more than 35 common ailments within pharmacists' scope of practice — from urinary tract infections to skin conditions to allergies — through the Pharmacy Plus program since October.

Health Department officials said in an email to CBC News 31,000 patients have completed 46,000 assessments through the program.

"We're finally getting paid to do the services that we've always been trained to do," said pharmacist Lisa Gallant.

"We're delivering accessible care in our own communities in a cost-effective manner and convenience for patients who we already have established relationships with."

Gallant owns pharmacies in two rural communities: Hunter River and Crapaud.

She said many of her patients are seniors, don't have a primary care provider, or aren't comfortable travelling to urban centres to access the care they need.

Lisa Gallant owns two pharmacies in Crapaud and Hunter River. She says Pharmacy Plus gives Islanders access to care even if they don't have a primary caregiver. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

"Every week we kind of find someone — or someone finds us — who is in a really kind of dire situation and we're able to get the information we need by assessing them," she said.

"We can assess that person to help them either with general advice or by prescribing for them."

Gallant said patients are "acutely aware" of how hard it is to access care for common ailments at walk-in clinics and emergency rooms.

Some pharmacies have started putting on clinics during certain hours to offer services, while others still do one-on-one consultations based on availability and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We're getting incredible feedback from both the public and the pharmacists who are participating in the program," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

"People I think right across the country are watching P.E.I. — at least in the pharmacy world — and they're very intrigued by how we've expanded our offerings through this program."

More staff needed

But offering the program isn't without its challenges.

MacKenzie and Gallant said pharmacies, like other industries after the pandemic, are facing labour shortages.

In a recent survey, the Pharmacists Association found Island pharmacies needed about 20 more pharmacists, 20 technicians and half a dozen assistants.

'We're getting incredible feedback from both the public and the pharmacists who are participating in the program,' said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

But MacKenzie said continuing to expand the services pharmacists offer can attract more professionals to the province.

"New graduates love to work in Alberta. They have the most expanded scope of practice in the country," she said.

"You feel like you're making a difference. You know you're contributing to your full potential."

Records system 'archaic'

Gallant said pharmacists could be doing more, like offering in-house strep tests instead of sending patients to a physician.

She said giving pharmacists access to electronic medical records would also make things more efficient.

For services like blood work, pharmacies must currently fax a request to the provincial lab and have results faxed back to them.

"That takes up more of my time, it takes up more of the lab's time and it can result in delays for the patient. So obviously that's a pretty archaic system," Gallant said.

"We would like government to work with us to give us electronic medical records so we could be fully integrated with the rest of primary care."

Tourists also benefiting

MacKenzie and Gallant said Pharmacy Plus and recent expansions of the scope of practice for pharmacists are also keeping tourists out of walk-in clinics and ERs.

While tourists' costs would not be covered by government, pharmacists can still make the same consultations.

"Every summer we always see a lot more people in our front store coming to ask us for help with heartburn, insect bites, skin allergies, seasonal allergies. Or maybe they've forgotten their medication," Gallant said.

"We used to have to send people to a walk-in clinic or to the ER to get prescriptions if they forgot their medication at home, but now we can help them with those."

Overall, MacKenzie said the program has been a win.

"It's going to take everybody to contribute in order to make sure ... those needs are met in health care," she said.