Health PEI open to allowing pharmacists to treat simple urinary tract infections

Pharmacists on P.E.I. say allowing them to treat women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections is another way they can help to alleviate pressure on the health-care system.

They already give out flu shots and can provide prescriptions for a list of 30 minor ailments. The PEI Pharmacists Association has been lobbying Health PEI for years to add lower urinary tract infections to the list, particularly for women of child-bearing age.

Association executive director Erin MacKenzie says the proposal would take pressure off emergency rooms in particular.

"At present on Prince Edward Island, our only option would be to refer her to either a walk-in clinic, a family physician appointment or the emergency room," said MacKenzie. "(ERs are) where a lot of people will end up going if they can't get into one of the other two options."

New Brunswick pharmacists have been able to treat UTIs since 2014. A recent study in that province noted nearly half of women will have experienced a UTI by the time they reach their early 30s, making the condition a common problem.

The study tracked 750 patients and it showed pharmacists were able to resolve symptoms 89 per cent of the time. The study also indicated patients were able to see a pharmacist faster than a doctor.

Study relieved some concerns

In an email to CBC, Health PEI said the New Brunswick study eased some of its earlier concerns regarding process and safety, including the ability to give dangerously strong antibiotics and the challenge of not having access to laboratory data.

We certainly do know that the health-care system is burdened. And this is only one example of how we can help to alleviate that burden. — Erin MacKenzie

It said it notified the College of Pharmacists in November 2018 that they are "strongly supportive of adding simple urine infections to the list of minor conditions."

"This isn't approval," the statement said, "but is an invitation to work together on next steps, including input from other interested groups."

One of those interested groups could be the PEI College of Family Physicians. In an email, the College said it welcomes the opportunity to discuss a collaboration with pharmacists to assist with UTI treatments.

'Diagnosis must be left with family physicians'

However, College president Dr. Nadine Arsenault-Samson added, "In the best interest of our patients we believe that responsibility for the diagnosis must be left with family physicians who have the required education, training and experience."

