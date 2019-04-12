Scope of practice expanded for Island pharmacists

Islanders will now be able to access more services at their local pharmacy, including more vaccines and blood tests.

P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward announced Tuesday that the province has expanded the scope of practice for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

"The more health care delivery that we can provide in communities, the better it is for Islanders, the better it is for patients," Aylward said.

The expanded scope of practice took effect Tuesday.

Vaccines, blood tests and more

Aylward said the changes were made based on requests from the P.E.I. College of Pharmacists.

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe and administer an additional six travel vaccines, perform three blood tests, and administer patient automated devices.

Hospital pharmacists will also be able to order diagnostic and screening tests for drug therapy inpatients.

Pharmacy technicians will be authorized to accept verbal prescription orders .

Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward said the changes were based on requests from the P.E.I. College of Pharmacists. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"We felt that these are the most immediate measures that we can move forward quickly on," Aylward said.

He said his department will continue to looks at ways to further expand scope of practice.

"That's down the road. We're still in consultation and studying some of their requests."

More P.E.I. news