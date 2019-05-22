Island pharmacists say expanded duties don't go far enough
The Prince Edward Island Pharmacists Association says a recently announced expansion of practice for pharmacists doesn't go far enough.
Erin MacKenzie, the group's executive director, said Island pharmacists remain unable to work to their full potential.
"We don't see a whole lot as far as expanded scope of pharmacists," MacKenzie said.
On Tuesday, Health Minister James Aylward announced the changes, which enable pharmacists to administer six additional travel vaccines, perform three blood tests, and administer patient automated devices.
The move also enables hospital pharmacists to order diagnostic and screening tests for drug therapy in-patients.
Group hoped for more
But MacKenzie said the announcement fell short of what members hoped it would be.
"We saw nothing about improving access for assessment and treatment of minor ailments," said MacKenzie, noting that in other provinces, pharmacists are able to prescribe for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
She said she'd also like to see pharmacists able to prescribe birth control and be approved to administer vaccines to those under 18.
She said since 2014, Island pharmacists have been operating under the same list of minor ailments they are allowed to treat and members of her association are disappointed.
"They don't see that this will expand the way that they practise," MacKenzie said.
"Unfortunately this round of regulatory change is not going to result in much actual change as far as being able to provide more for Islanders beyond that ability to provide six additional travel vaccines."
MacKenzie said she looks forward to new discussions with the current health minister and will continue to push for Island pharmacists to be able to perform the full extent of work they were trained to do.
With files from Angela Walker
