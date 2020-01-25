Pharmacists seek bigger role in helping Islanders quit smoking

Pharmacists on P.E.I. say they want to be more involved in helping Islanders quit smoking.

Last month, the province launched a new smoking cessation initiative. To join the program, Islanders have to visit a health centre and get a prescription from a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association said pharmacists take on that work in other parts of the country.

By not allowing pharmacists to fill that role, the province is putting more pressure on nurses who are already overworked, said Erin MacKenzie, the group's executive director.

"We have 50 pharmacists right across the province in various communities," she said. "And, also, the pharmacists can assess and prescribe medication without having to refer back to a physician or nurse practitioner for smoking cessation products if they are deemed necessary."

MacKenzie said she's heard from both pharmacists and patients who have said that the P.E.I. program has too many barriers.

"We feel that … it's kind of a missed opportunity maybe to help pharmacies alleviate some of the barriers, particularly in this nursing crisis," she said.

She said the group has spoken with the province about its concerns and hopes there'll be more consultation and involvement the next time a smoking cessation initiative is launched.

