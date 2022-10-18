P.E.I. government to pay pharmacists to assess and prescribe for common ailments
Consultation fee for the customer is now a thing of the past
Pharmacists on P.E.I. will now be paid to assess and prescribe for 32 common ailments under a $3-million program funded by the provincial government, meaning Islanders will no longer have to pay for those services themselves.
Since about 2014, pharmacists have been assessing and prescribing for ailments — including cough, sore throat, seasonal allergies, heartburn, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like eczema and acne — community pharmacists can also renew eligible prescriptions.
In the past, there was a consultation fee for the customer of $20 or more. But now, pharmacists will be compensated by the province.
"The role of the pharmacists really isn't changing at all," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association. "The issue was it not being a paid-for service. So we're very pleased to have a partnership now with the provincial government."
Pharmacists will complete a review of the entire patient medication profile, including over-the-counter medications, natural products, and supplements, and renew all eligible prescriptions, as appropriate.
They will follow up with the patient to see if the treatment is working.
Each pharmacy will operate the program in a way that works best for the pharmacy and their clients. Some may have deicated hours, some may require pre-booked appointments, while others may provide walk-in services on a first-come, first-served basis.
With files from Brian Higgins
