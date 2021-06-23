COVID-19 vaccines available at 14 more P.E.I. pharmacies
Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.
A release Wednesday morning said that because vaccine supplies have increased, an additional 14 pharmacies can offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone aged 18 and over who has not already received a first dose of vaccine.
"Pharmacists are thrilled to be part of this important vaccination effort in our province," Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association, said in the release.
"With additional opportunities to receive the vaccine in our communities, we will be able to get more Islanders protected in a shorter period of time."
As of June 19, the provincial COVID-19 website shows, 77.5 per cent of Islanders aged 12 and up had received at least one shot of a vaccine. That amounts to 108,974 people, and 20,080 of those had gotten both required shots.
People who are eligible can contact one of the following pharmacies to book their appointment:
Prince County:
- Bob's Pharmacy, 248 Phillip St, Tignish
- Loblaw Pharmacy (Superstore location), 535 Granville Street, Summerside
- Medicine Shoppe, 152 Poplar St, Alberton
- Medicine Shoppe, 500 Main St, O'Leary
- Medicine Shoppe, 54 Central St, Summerside
- Murphy's Pharmacy, Island-wide
- O'Leary PharmaChoice, 536 Main Street, O'Leary
- Sobeys and Lawtons pharmacies
- Walmart Pharmacy, Summerside
Queens County:
- Cornwall Pharmasave
- Hunter River Pharmacy
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 680 University Ave, Charlottetown
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown
- Murphy's Pharmacy, Island-wide
- Sherwood Drug Mart, 19 Brackley Point Road, Charlottetown
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 675 University Avenue, Charlottetown
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 403 University Avenue, Charlottetown
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 172 Queen St, Charlottetown
- Shoppers Drug Mart. 9 Kinlock Rd, Stratford
- Sobeys and Lawtons pharmacies
- Southshore Pharmacy, 20557 Trans Canada Highway, Crapaud
- Walmart Pharmacy, Charlottetown
Kings County:
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 509 Main St, Box 1510, Montague
- McKenna's PharmaChoice, 50 Queens Road Montague
- Murphy's Pharmacy, Island-wide
- Pharmasave Montague, 521 Main Street, Montague
- Pharmasave Souris, 175 Main Street, Souris
- Sobeys and Lawtons pharmacies
- Souris Remedys Rx, 51 Main Street, Souris
