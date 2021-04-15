P.E.I. pharmacies booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 18 and older

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at 12 of P.E.I.'s pharmacies are now available to all eligible adults.

The pharmacies, which started offering the Moderna vaccine earlier this month, were initially only booking Islanders aged 50 and older. That age was lowered to 40, and this week was lowered again to include anyone 18 and up.

"[The Chief Public Health Office] made the change to drop the age because an additional 3,900 doses [were] distributed to pharmacies for administration this week and the pharmacies had wait lists of folks under 40 who wanted to be vaccinated," said an email from the Department of Health.

The full list of participating pharmacies is available on the government website.

Appointments for anyone aged 12 and up are available through the province's mass vaccination clinics.

More P.E.I. news