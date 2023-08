'We need it now': P.E.I. Health Coalition wants national pharmacare as soon as possible

The P.E.I. Health Coalition is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to keep its promise of implementing a national pharmacare program as soon as possible.

Passing legislation to establish universal pharmacare by the end of the year is a condition of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

Coalition chair Mary Boyd is concerned about how long the plan has been dragging on. She said she's heard of Islanders reducing their prescribed dosages or cutting back on fuel or food simply because they can't afford to pay for essential medications.

"You get people who are retired and they have a private drug plan. And then once they retired, some of the drugs are delisted and all of a sudden they're [paying] out of pocket," she said.