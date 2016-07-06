Take a swing for literacy

Tee-off, but don't forget to cross the T's either.

It's the 29th year for the PGI Golf Tournament for Literacy, a major fundraiser for the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance and its many programs.

The tournament brings in between 10 and 20 per cent of the alliance's annual budget, said executive director Jinny Greaves.

All the money raised through the tournament stays in the province and helps the alliance advance Island literacy, she said.

It kind of propels them on this journey of falling in love with reading. — Jinny Greaves, executive director, P.E.I. Literacy Alliance

"Our biggest program is the Ready Set Learn program, which is a free tutoring program for children."

She said a good chunk of the money raised from the tournament goes directly toward hiring tutors for that program. The alliance tutors elementary school children out of local libraries.

"We're actually hiring 24 tutors this week. That's exciting, last year we only had 19."

Greaves said that means 150 more kids can be tutored this summer.

Literacy Learners

Each year at the PGI Golf Tournament the alliance selects a Literacy Learner to speak about how literacy impacted their life.

"I usually get a tear in my eye. That moment of the PGI is what I remember," Greaves said.

It's amazing to see individuals gain confidence and understand the power of reading, she said.

"It kind of propels them on this journey of falling in love with reading."

This year's tournament tees-off on Friday, June 7 at 8 a.m. at the Belvedere Golf Club. Spots are still available to book for groups and individuals by calling or emailing the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance.

More P.E.I. news