Catching waves and lazy days: Here's how P.E.I. pets are spending their summer

You may have guessed it, but many pets on P.E.I. are spending the dog days of summer having a nap.

But not all of them!

Many pets are going on adventures across the Island's emerald fields and forests, many more are conquering the beaches and the tide, while some, as expected, are just taking it easy.

Based on an overwhelming amount of responses to a photo call out on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page, here are what some of your pets are up to this summer on the Island.

Whether they're are out for a rip, or they're in catching a snooze, pets on P.E.I. are having quite a summer. (Tamara Shores)

'Buddy and Griffin, discussing their day,' says Tiffany Johnston. (Tiffany Johnston)

Ivy and Merlin having a nap. (Kim Arsenault)

Maisie confronting some curious cows. (Kate Henriques)

'He's a big pet, but Indy was enjoying his first trip to the beach a few weeks ago,' says Krista Blackett. (Krista Blackett)

Sami standing up in a field of gold. (Wallace Rose)

'Waiting patiently for his human friend to stop typing so they can play together. His name is Stanley The Fur,' says Aneta Bereda. (Aneta Bereda)

Sunday drives are a great way to spend the summer days. (Leone Dixon)

Meet Jack, Mitzy and Poe. (Stephanie Munn)

Keeping a watchful eye on these fields. (Amanda Morrison)

All snuggled up. (Keelin Fremlin)

Pool days are the best. (Leslie Burke)

Hank is out there just 'being silly,' Emma Arseneau says. (Emma Arseneau)

It's all smiles at the beach. (Kristen Hennessey)

Hunter is very photogenic. (KM Hickox)

Murray out for a walk at the Winter River Trail. (Kailey Duncan)

The warm sun is enough to make them sleepy. (Anne Connolly)

Cozy. Always cozy. (Jenna Keenan)

Arlo practising for the doggy Olympics. (Dogz Arlo N Lucy)

More P.E.I. news