Petroleum product prices creeping up towards pre-pandemic levels
COVID-19 pandemic has brought volatile prices
Prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are all up on P.E.I. on Friday, in the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price for self-serve, regular gasoline is up five cents a litre to $0.975, diesel was up 5.3 cents to $0.967, and heating oil up 4.9 cents to $0.656.
The mid-June prices are significantly higher than the lows of May 1, but still a lot lower than they were before the pandemic started.
The highest prices of the year were on New Year's Day, below.
- Gas: $1.159
- Diesel: $1.341
- Heating oil: $1.047
By the end of April, prices for diesel and gas had reached a low — they were down more than a third, and the price of heating oil had been cut in half.
Prices for all three began to climb back up May 8.
The price for diesel is now about 25 per cent higher, and for gas and heating oil about 30 per cent higher, than those pandemic lows.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.