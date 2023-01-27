Gas, heating oil, diesel, propane prices all up
The news for P.E.I. consumers on petroleum product prices was all bad Friday morning.
Prices still lower than November
The weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission saw prices rise for everything.
- The maximum price for heating oil was up 7.3 cents to $1.72 cents per litre.
- The minimum price at the pump for gas was up 5.8 cents to $1.71 per litre.
- The minimum price at the pump for diesel was up 8.1 cents to $2.26 per litre.
Even the normally steady price of propane saw a significant increase, up an average of 3.0 cents to $0.90/litre.
Despite the overnight increases, all the prices remain lower than they were in mid-November.
November was a volatile month for heating oil and diesel prices. Diesel peaked at nearly $3/litre and heating oil jumped up to more than $2.20. The price of gas was declining, but at mid-month was set at $1.80.
The average price for propane at the time was $0.92, down from $1 in the middle of June.
