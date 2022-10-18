P.E.I. furnace oil and diesel prices fall overnight

After rising three times in the past week, the price of furnace oil on P.E.I. fell overnight.

Furnace oil dropped eight cents a litre. After taxes, the maximum price is now $2.00 a litre.

This was an unscheduled price review approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The regular weekly review is on Fridays.

The price of diesel also dropped by seven cents. It now sits at $2.55 a litre at the pumps.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline did not change overnight. It still sits at $1.79 a litre.

Furnace oil still sits at a record high price for this time of year, but is lower than the record high of $2.14 seen in May 2022.

The next scheduled petroleum price adjustment is October 21.