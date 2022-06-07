Diesel, heating oil up by over 8 cents in P.E.I.

Heating oil and diesel are up about eight cents in P.E.I. following an unscheduled price adjustment overnight.

The maximum price of furnace oil in the province went up 8.4 cents to $1.73 per litre, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced on Tuesday. The price of diesel went up 9.2 cents to between $2.23 and $2.24 per litre.

Gasoline remains unchanged at between $2.13 and $2.14 per litre.

This is the first increase in heating oil and diesel prices in P.E.I. since they plunged by almost 50 cents in mid-May.