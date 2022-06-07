Diesel, heating oil up by over 8 cents in P.E.I.
Heating oil and diesel are up about eight cents in P.E.I. following an unscheduled price adjustment overnight.
Furnace oil now costs $1.73 a litre, and diesel is $2.23
The maximum price of furnace oil in the province went up 8.4 cents to $1.73 per litre, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced on Tuesday. The price of diesel went up 9.2 cents to between $2.23 and $2.24 per litre.
Gasoline remains unchanged at between $2.13 and $2.14 per litre.
This is the first increase in heating oil and diesel prices in P.E.I. since they plunged by almost 50 cents in mid-May.
