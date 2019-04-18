Gas, heating oil, diesel all rise again

As pandemic restrictions across North America are relaxed, the price for petroleum products on P.E.I. continues to rise.

Prices for gas, diesel, heating oil, and for propane from all retailers are up Friday morning, in the regular price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Price for regular, self-serve gasoline up 5.9 cents to $0.90 per litre.

Price for self-serve diesel up 6.0 cents to $0.90 per litre.

Price for heating oil up 5.0 cents to $0.60 per litre.

Price increases for propane varied by retailer, up between 1.3 and 2.6 cents per litre.

In March and April, a combination of reduced demand in the pandemic and a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia cut the price of heating oil in half from the beginning of the year, while the price of gas and diesel fell about 40 per cent.

In May, those prices started to rise again.

