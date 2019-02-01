Gas prices down, heating oil and diesel up

Prices are both up and down for petroleum products on P.E.I. in the regular start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Demand is driving the price changes, IRAC said in a news release, with demand down for gasoline and propane, and up for heating oil and diesel.

The minimum price of regular, self-serve gasoline is down 1.6 cents to $0.975.

The price of heating oil is up 1.0 cent to $0.919.

The minimum price of diesel is up 1.1 cents to $1.251.

Propane prices were down for two of the three suppliers of propane in the province.

Irving: Down 2.3 cents to $0.761 for bulk delivery.

Superior: Down 1.1 cents to $0.773 for bulk delivery.

Prices were unchanged at Kenmac at $0.778.

The next scheduled price change is Feb. 15.

