Propane prices dip slightly over Canada Day weekend

Gas prices took an unexpected leap on Saturday, while P.E.I. propane prices are seeing a dip. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission issued its scheduled price change on Monday.

With the exception of Kenmac Energy Inc., which has seen an increase of 0.5 cents per litre, propane prices will fall by 1.5 cents per litre for Irving, by 1.1 cent per litre for Superior Propane and by 0.4 cents per litre for Island Petroleum, IRAC says.

IRAC says maximum prices for propane, before tax, will now range from $0.691 per litre to $0.706 per litre.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on July 15.

