P.E.I. diesel price plummets, gas and heating oil bounce up

It was a mixed picture Friday morning for petroleum product prices on Prince Edward Island.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission shifted prices around in its regular weekly review.

It was good news for Islanders relying on diesel, such as snowplow operators. The minimum price at the pump for diesel fell 23 cents a litre to $2.23.

But the prices for gas and heating oil were up a little.

The maximum price of heating oil rose 5.3 cents per litre to $1.59. The minimum price at the pump for gas was up 4 cents to $1.50.

Prices for all three products were up in October and November, and particularly for diesel and heating oil.

The price of diesel has been slower to come back down, but Friday's adjustment puts it back in the range of where it was in early October.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Dec. 30.