Familiar Peter Pan building facing demolition

The familiar Peter Pan building, which has not served a hamburger since 2013 but has been a landmark in Charlottetown since 1958, could soon be torn down.

The property's owner, T.E. Holdings Ltd. based in Yellowknife, has applied for a demolition permit, said Charlottetown Coun. Greg Rivard.

In a text message to CBC, Rivard said he did not know when the demolition of the A-frame building would take place, or what kind of development, if any, would take place on the site.

A spokesperson for T.E. Holdings could not be reached. A notice on the company's website said the property, located on the intersection between University Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway, is "open for new development."

Peter Pan was known for its old-fashioned hamburgers served in baskets, but the owners closed it seven years ago. At the time, the owners had considered building a mall on the site.

In recent years the building has fallen into disrepair. In November, Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said it was one of the properties in the city he wanted to see developed.

More P.E.I. news