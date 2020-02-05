Peter McQuaid dies at 65

Peter McQuaid, former president of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party, died peacefully at his home on Monday.

During his career he also served as former premier Pat Binns' chief of staff.

McQuaid ran against Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay in the 2004 federal election.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Souris, on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

