Peter McQuaid dies at 65
Peter McQuaid, former president of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party, died peacefully at his home on Monday.  

A funeral will be held in Souris

Peter McQuaid ran against Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay in the 2004 federal election. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

During his career he also served as former premier Pat Binns' chief of staff. 

McQuaid ran against Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay in the 2004 federal election.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Souris, on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

