P.E.I. craft studio looks to double its reach with gift-giving
A craft studio owner on P.E.I. has set aside some of the work from his shop for gifts to service workers, with a special twist to share the joy with people he will never meet.
Health care workers targeted this year
A craft studio owner on P.E.I. has set aside some of the work from his shop for gifts to service workers, with a special twist to share the joy with people he will never meet.
Peter Llewellyn, owner of Shoreline Design, with locations in Georgetown and Halifax, has been distributing gifts in P.E.I. and in Nova Scotia.
"This year we're doing some of the hospitals and manors," said Llewellyn.
"We simply hand a little bag to them and in that bag is two gifts — one for them and one to pass on to somebody else within their groups."
Around 200 handmade gifts, about $5,000 worth of product, is being given away.
Llewellyn said the goal is just to spread some smiles.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.