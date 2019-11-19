P.E.I. craft studio looks to double its reach with gift-giving

A craft studio owner on P.E.I. has set aside some of the work from his shop for gifts to service workers, with a special twist to share the joy with people he will never meet.

Peter Llewellyn, owner of Shoreline Design, with locations in Georgetown and Halifax, has been distributing gifts in P.E.I. and in Nova Scotia.

"This year we're doing some of the hospitals and manors," said Llewellyn.

"We simply hand a little bag to them and in that bag is two gifts — one for them and one to pass on to somebody else within their groups."

Around 200 handmade gifts, about $5,000 worth of product, is being given away.

Llewellyn said the goal is just to spread some smiles.

Each little bag contains two gifts. (Gayle Llewellyn)

