P.E.I. Mi'kmaw soldier buried in France honoured in new tribute

It was 102 years ago that Pte. Peter Knockwood from Lennox Island died in battle at Vimy Ridge in France in the First World War — long-gone but not forgotten, thanks to a new tribute by a complete stranger.

Andrew Poirier of Brantford, Ont., is 14 and was the youngest Canadian to go on this year's Vimy Pilgrimage, an educational program for youth who are outstanding volunteers, to spend a week in France and Belgium learning about Canada's role in the war. As part of their trip, students are required to research a soldier or nursing sister, and Poirier chose Knockwood — one of four men from Lennox Island killed in that war.

"I have part Mi'kmaq in me, and I wanted to get more into that and I decided to do it on a Mi'kmaq soldier," said Poirier, who returned from the trip about a week ago. "Peter Knockwood really spoke to me and I wanted to learn more about him."

'Completely blown away'

Poirier's research connected him with Knockwood's granddaughter Sheila Carlisle, from Brandon, Man.

'Peter Knockwood really spoke to me and I wanted to learn more about him,' says Poirier, at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France. (Submitted by Andrew Poirier)

"I was completely blown away by it," said Carlisle. "We all are very complacent in our lives I guess, and I never really thought of myself as having a story. Suddenly there's this young man contacting me and he wants my story, and it's been an incredible journey."

With Carlisle's help, Poirier was able to research more about Knockwood: he was a father of five girls and a boy, a fisherman, and enjoyed playing football on the Lennox Island team.

He accessed more than Knockwood's historic papers, more than 30 pages that detailed the soldier's wartime past.

And he discovered how Indigenous soldiers were treated.

'Not even people'

"How they were equals on the battlefield, but as soon as they got home they were treated as lower, or not even people," said Poirier. "That took me by surprise, because I thought everyone's equal."

'It's been an incredible journey,' says Peter Knockwood's granddaughter Sheila Carlisle, who hopes to meet Poirier in person. (Submitted by Sheila Carlisle)

For instance, Knockwood had been awarded the Victory Medal for service on the front line and the British War Medal in 1922, five years after his death. Records show his family was awarded the Silver Cross in 1920. However, it is not clear whether the family ever received the medals.

Carlisle had never heard her family speak of the medals, nor has she seen them. Now, she is interested in delving deeper into what happened to them.

"Andrew has brought this all forward and he's given my grandfather a face," Carlisle said. "I will pursue this and try to find out where they are ... it will be interesting to see what became of them."

She said she is proud of Knockwood's accomplishments and legacy.

"There is still a battle going on as far as equality between the natives and the white people — it's just a fact of life."

Honouring Pte. Knockwood

Poirier visited Knockwood's grave in Pas de Calais, France, where he left sweetgrass and sand from Lennox Island, a traditional gift of tobacco, as well as a laminated photo of Knockwood's son Frank, provided by Carlisle. Frank had always wanted to visit his father's grave but was never able to, she said.

'It was an amazing experience, and humbling,' to learn about Knockwood's and other Indigenous soldiers' First World War contributions, says Poirier. (Submitted by Andrew Poirier)

Poirier read a passage from the Bible and a traditional Mi'kmaq prayer of thanksgiving, provided by P.E.I. Mi'kmaq elder John Joe Sark.

"It was very emotional for me," Poirier said. "Just how much Peter Knockwood truly suffered in the war, and knowing how much Peter Knockwood has done for Canada, and for me even.

"It was an amazing experience, and humbling."

His family believed that Knockwood volunteered to be a soldier at least in part to provide for his family, Carlisle said.

Knockwood's family carried on a tradition in the military, Poirier discovered. Knockwood's son Frank served, and Carlisle and her husband were both in the military — when stationed in Germany in the 1970s she'd made the trip to France to visit her grandfather's grave. Two of her brothers also served.

Carlisle and Poirier have bonded over the tribute and hope to meet in person soon.

