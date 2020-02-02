'I wanted to inspire my children': Islander receives Peter Gzowski Award for literacy

After struggling with reading and writing her entire life, Islander Dianne Smith received the Peter Gzowski Award for literacy on Saturday afternoon.

The award was given to Smith by the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance at a ceremony at the Confederation Centre in Charlottetown.

The award is named in honour of writer and CBC broadcaster Peter Gzowski and is given annually to someone who champions literacy and inspires others to continue to learn.

"It was a very big surprise," said Smith. "I didn't imagine that this was going to take place and I was blown away by all the people here.

"No one person has success in their life without the people they meet along the way and it's [because of] all the people that helped me along the way that I am here today."

Smith received her GED just before her 50th birthday in 1999. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Smith works with the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance. She got her GED the day before she turned 50 in 1999.

She spent many years working long hours in manual labour. She said she came to a point where she realized her work was affecting her health.

Growing up, I honestly didn't know that she couldn't read. — Leone Dixon

"My body was working too hard," Smith said. "I was breaking down. I was sore, like I couldn't keep working.

"I wanted to inspire my children to do better. And I couldn't tell them to do better if I didn't set the example myself ... if I can do it, they can do it, too."

Smith's daughter, Leone Dixon, says learning about her mother's literacy struggles has shifted her view. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Leone Dixon, Smith's daughter, said she has a new appreciation for her mother after helping her prepare a speech.

"Growing up, I honestly didn't know that she couldn't read," Dixon said. "But helping her with her speech this week, I gained a whole new perspective of my childhood and my relationship with my mother."

Dixon said she thought her mother was too busy to help with homework while she was growing up. Now she understands.

"She just couldn't. She wasn't able to break down the words or help us get through, not even a bedtime story."

Smith said she hopes her story will encourage other people who may be struggling with literacy to go back to school.

A lot of people with low literacy skills go through life feeling shame and feeling low self-worth. — Jinny Greaves, executive director of the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance

At the ceremony, Smith also announced she will be offering a $500 annual bursary through the alliance that will aim to help single parents go back to school.

"I hope they can see that, plain me, if I can do it, then they can do it. Everybody has weaknesses and strengths. Leave your weaknesses behind and go with your strengths and it will all fall into place."

Jinny Greaves is the executive director of the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Jinny Greaves, executive director with the alliance, said she got "choked up" when Smith announced she would be offering a bursary.

She said Smith's story is one of courage, determination and hard work.

"I think a lot of people with low literacy skills go through life feeling shame and feeling low self-worth.

"And gaining those skills and starting to realize that they're actually smart, that they were just missing a skill, they realize that they are worthy of good things in life," Greaves said.

