Former MLA Peter Doucette dies

Peter Doucette, who served two terms as an MLA in eastern P.E.I. in the 1990s, died in Charlottetown on Friday at the age of 64.

Doucette was first elected as a Liberal MLA in 1989, in what was then the district of 3rd Kings in the Montague area, and was re-elected in 1993. He served as government whip in his second term.

He did not run in the 1996 election, which saw the Liberal government fall to Pat Binns's Progressive Conservatives.

Doucette was born in Charlottetown, but spent some of his youth in Quincy, Mass., where he went to high school and had his first taste of politics, serving as youth campaign manager for U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy.

Community service

On returning to P.E.I. he moved to Montague, where he became active in the community.

In 1986 he helped found the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. He was chair of the Southern Kings and Queens Advisory Board from 1987 to 1989, and secretary-treasurer of the Montague Lions Club from 1987 to 1990.

After leaving provincial office he spent some time on Montague council.

In recent years, Doucette was instrumental in forming Artisans on Main in Montague, was a board member of Health PEI, and sat on the board of the Montague Economic Development Corporation.

For nine years Doucette was chair of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ferguson-Logan Montague Funeral Home. The funeral mass will take place Saturday at St. Mary's Parish in Montague at 2 p.m.

