P.E.I. Green Party thankful for non-partisan support after candidate's death
'I am especially grateful for the enormous generosity of the other political parties'
Regardless of their politics, Prince Edward Islanders are coming together around the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay, says Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.
Underhay, along with his six-year-old son Oliver, died in a canoeing accident Friday.
In a statement issued Sunday evening, Bevan-Baker expressed his thanks for the support offered from around the province and across Canada.
"I am especially grateful for the enormous generosity of the other political parties, and all the political candidates, on Prince Edward Island," he said.
"Within hours of hearing the tragic news, all parties cancelled their political ads, put their campaigns and events on hold, and reached out both personally and publicly with expressions of support and sympathy."
Bevan-Baker said he was reminded this weekend that he is fortunate to live in a place where politicians can put people and community ahead of partisan differences.
The election in District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, has been cancelled, and a byelection will be scheduled within three months. Voting in the provincial referendum on electoral reform will go ahead.
