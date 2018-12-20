1st bill passed and riding high in the polls: Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker review's 2018

Though its caucus is only two, the P.E.I. Greens are riding high in the political polls and leader Peter Bevan-Baker says the Greens have some big moments to look back on in 2018.

As part of a series of year-end reviews with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Bevan-Baker spoke of the highlights for the Green Party in 2018 as well as how the party, he said, is more prepared than ever to tackle the next provincial election.

1st piece of legislation passed

When Bevan-Baker reflected on the year for the Greens, he said he's "very proud of the fact that we continued, as a small caucus, to have some very profound impact on government agenda."

Some of that impact, he said, involved his and Green MLA Hannah Bell's role in shaping referendum and election finance legislation in the spring.

But one of the bigger leaps for the party was having their own piece of legislation passed this year — which will help guide government investment in certain sectors of the economy.

"It allows us to make arts and culture, and the clean-tech sector, strategic sectors that we will invest in specifically in the future," he said. "And that's how we are going to, I believe, build long-term sustainable prosperity here."

Lack of co-operation a disappointment

There were some "lovely things" that happened this year, Bevan-Baker said, and times where there was much collaboration with other MLAs on certain things but those moments were "very short lived."

We are ready for whatever role Islanders will give us and entrust us with in the next election. — Peter Bevan-Baker

"I guess the disappointment would be that we can't sustain that co-operative spirit throughout that whole sitting," he said.

"Lovely as those moments were … it wasn't sustained."

Polling well and aiming high in the next provincial election

According to several political polls released throughout 2018, the Greens looked to be in a two-way race with the Liberals with Bevan-Baker even favoured as the premier of choice for Islanders.

If it was just one or two polls that suggested that the party was well received then he'd place "a lot less weight" on them, he said.

However, seeing the Green support in the polls rise over the year and even showing the Greens grabbing the lead, Bevan-Baker said "you can't ignore them."

"I can tell you that personally, and speaking on behalf of the party, we are ready for whatever role Islanders will give us and entrust us with in the next election," he said.

"We're already far far ahead of where the Green Party has ever been at this point in the run up to an election."

The interview with Bevan-Baker is the third in a series of scheduled year-end interviews with the leaders of all four P.E.I. political parties.

