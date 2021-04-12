Family farm 'not the same' after personable pig goes missing

A family in Murray River is devastated after their pet pot-bellied pig Merlin vanished from their farm on Friday.

Ambyr Cooper said she returned home from picking her daughters up from school around 5 p.m. but the personable pig didn't come out to greet them like he always did.

"If he heard you or seen you he would come running for belly scratches or treats," she said.

"He's just a fat, lazy pig who loved attention so he never really travelled anywhere or went anywhere. He was always not too far away."

The family got Merlin when he was just five weeks old and has had him for about six months. He was popular with customers who would come to the farm for wagon and sleigh rides.

Cooper says Merlin was always seeking belly scratches and attention. (Ambyr Cooper)

Cooper said when she left to pick up her daughters Friday, Merlin was sunning himself by the barn. She said it was "devastating" for her daughters, who are all under the age of 10, when they returned and he was gone.

"The farm's not the same without him," she said. "Very sad."

Cooper said family and friends have been searching for Merlin all weekend. At first, she thought someone must have stolen him.

She said her husband suspects he may have been attacked by an eagle or a coyote, but Cooper said she's not ready to accept that theory yet. They have dogs, cats and even a rabbit that roam free and have never gone missing.

Cooper says her daughters are missing their pet pig. (Ambyr Cooper)

She said she hopes Merlin just wandered off and will come back, but that appears unlikely.

"He's a fat pig. Like, where is he going to go? He's not much to go for a stroll or exercise."

Cooper is asking anyone who finds Merlin to call her at 902-313-1000.

