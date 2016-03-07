Legal association warns P.E.I. renters about illegal 'pet deposits'

Charlottetown's tight rental market can be even tougher for pet owners, and the province's Community Legal Information group wants to make sure renters know their rights.

Community Legal Information, formerly called CLIA, is reminding Islanders that so-called "pet deposits" are illegal on P.E.I. This is additional money requested by landlords because a prospective tenant has a pet.

Eliza MacLauchlan, a tenant support worker with the association, said their office has heard that some people are having difficulty finding rentals when they have pets.

"People might ask for things that would otherwise not be acceptable," said MacLauchlan, of the difficulties that arise with a vacancy rate close to zero.

Landlords can legally charge the first month's rent, as well as a security deposit equal to or less than that amount, said MacLauchlan.

'People might ask for things that would otherwise not be acceptable,' says Eliza MacLauchlan about tight rental markets. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

However, they cannot charge pet deposits, "key deposits," or charge both the first and last month's rent up front, MacLauchlan said.

Pet deposits are legal in some other parts of the country, said MacLauchlan, so she understands why some people are unsure about the regulations on P.E.I.

'There's something that's wrong there'

If a tenant is aware they have been charged a pet deposit, they can apply to the office of the director of residential rental property to get it back, MacLauchlan said. Renters can contact that office at the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for more details.

She also said that if people suspect their rent or security deposit is being increased because they have a pet, they can contact CLIA or the residential rental property office at IRAC for more information about the law.

"Well $1,000 with no pet, $1,500 with a pet? OK, there's something that's wrong there," said MacLauchlan.

Community Legal Information plans to hold additional workshops around tenants' and landlords' rights and responsibilities in September.

