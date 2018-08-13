Young man seriously injured in personal watercraft collision

RCMP are investigating the collision of two personal watercraft in Charlottetown Harbour Sunday evening.

RCMP, coast guard and Island EMS responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said the accident happened on the Stratford side of the harbour. The two knew each other and were riding together. She said there are few details known at this point..

"We're investigating exactly what happened and how the collision could occur," she said.

The men on the two watercraft were aged 21 and 22. Both were taken to hospital.

One was not injured and was released, but the other has life-threatening injuries, the release said.

More P.E.I. news