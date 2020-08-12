Skip to Main Content
Perseid meteor shower firebolt leaves Islanders in awe
PEI·New

Perseid meteor shower firebolt leaves Islanders in awe

The Perseid meteor shower is upon us yet again and Islanders are sharing plenty of stunning, brilliant pictures and video from across P.E.I. One fireball in particular Tuesday night caught people's attention.

Here are some of the photos and videos you've shared so far

CBC News ·
Jelisa Jeffery took this photo in her backyard in Stratford, P.E.I. (Jelisa Jeffery)

The Perseid meteor shower is upon us yet again and Islanders are sharing plenty of stunning, brilliant views from across P.E.I.

One fireball in particular just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night caught people's attention. 

The meteor shower is one of the best summertime treats. Under optimal conditions — clear, moonless dark skies — at its peak, the shower can produce up to 100 meteors an hour.

The meteor shower runs from July 17 to Aug. 26, with the peak occurring this year on the nights of Aug. 11–12.

Here are some of the photos and videos you've shared so far.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now