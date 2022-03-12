Perogies for peace: Island woman raises money for Ukraine with potato dish

A P.E.I. woman has raised thousands of dollars to support Ukraine by giving away perogies.

Grandma Jaworski's Foods was busy Saturday as hundreds of customers flocked to the Charlottetown Farmers' Market to show support.

The owner of the business says the hope is to get some financial aid to people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion of the country.

"I hope it gets to the ground level really quick because there are people hungry, thirsty and needing provisions, medicines," said Lori Jaworski.

She went to the Ukrainian flag raising at Charlottetown city hall a few weeks ago. It was there she thought of the idea of giving away perogies in exchange for donations at the farmers' market.

"I know what my mom and dad would want me to do. They'd want me to make perogies and give them anyway," she said. "I'm only one person, but I thought that one person with the help of others can change lives."

Jaworski gave away 5,000 perogies and raised over $5,000. She said that is being matched by the Canadian Red Cross.

Jaworski gave away 5,000 perogies and raised over $5,000 on Saturday at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"The [Canada-Ukraine] Foundation people here on the Island are going to come take some money and transfer it to people who need it right away," she said.

Jaworski has a Polish background and can't help but draw parallels.

"My people were forced out of Poland during the [Second World] War and my great-great-grandmother was killed in front of her children by Hitler's regime," she said.

Ghislaine O'Hanley is a friend of Jaworski's and stopped by to donate to the cause and grab some perogies. She isn't surprised Jaworski is trying to help out.

"Lori's first thought is always of other people," she said. "The money that we raise here today I am sure will be well used to help support people who are in crisis."

Jaworski says there were several cash donations, but people have also been sending her money online. (Tony Davis/CBC)

O'Hanley said there are many fundraisers going on locally and she has been donating as much as she can. She encourages others to do the same.

Jaworksi is proud of the Island community for wanting to help Ukrainians.

Ghislaine O'Hanley said there are many fundraisers going on locally and she has been donating as much as she can. She encourages others to do the same. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"You couldn't take the smile off my face, I'm tired, but my heart is bursting. My community is awesome. I'm proud," she said. "I had an older woman come and she had an envelope, written on it, 'For the war effort in Ukraine' ... and I was choking back tears."

Jaworski said she may host another fundraiser in the near future, but she needs a bit of a rest first.