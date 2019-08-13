Restaurant gets go-ahead to install pergola on Victoria Row

The City of Charlottetown is allowing a local business to install a pergola, after initially telling it to remove the temporary structure last summer.

At Monday night's meeting, council passed a resolution to allow Fishbones Seafood House and Oyster Bar to install a pergola on Victoria Row.

A pergola is typically an outdoor shaded archway made of vertical posts or pillars supported by crossbeams.

The restaurant installed the temporary structure last year, but was told by the city it needed a permit. It then applied for one and the temporary structure was approved.

This year, the restaurant submitted an application in February and the same wooden pergola will go up on Victoria Row.

Restaurants on P.E.I. are currently closed to indoor dining because of COVID-19 restrictions.

They are scheduled to potentially reopen on June 12 with some restrictions under the province's ease-back plan.

