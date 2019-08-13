New pergola up at Victoria Row restaurant

A new pergola has been put up at Fishbones Seafood House and Oyster Bar on Victoria Row after the restaurant put up a similar structure earlier this summer, but was ordered to take it down for not having a permit.

A pergola is typically an outdoor shaded archway made of vertical posts or pillars supported by crossbeams.

The temporary structure went up on May 26 and after the city realized the business did not apply for a permit, asked for it to be taken down.

Kevin Murphy, who owns the restaurant, said he appealed the decision and asked for the structure to stay for the summer as it was only temporary, but the city refused and the business took the pergola down.

"There were some complaints that we didn't do it properly, which we didn't and so we took it down."

Murphy said the business has since applied for a permit.

"We put it back up last week and we are excited and happy it is up and looks good," he said.

Smaller pergola

Murphy said the pergola that has been put up is a little bit smaller than the one put up in May.

"It had to be a little bit smaller due to fire regulations and distance from the building, so I think there was three or four feet that had to come off of it," Murphy said.

He said what he wanted to do was create an atmosphere on the street that is appealing to people, and he said the comments have been positive.

Enhancing the area

Murphy said he has spoken with city and provincial officials about the urbanization of the area and how to make it "better than it is."

"What I'd like to see especially in that Sydney Street-Victoria Row district, which is becoming a real strong district, is to look at it from a bigger picture," he said.

"The federal government is spending a lot of money to improve Province House and that'll be done in a couple years. And I think there is some stuff that can be done around that area that is going to enhance Great George, Sydney Street and even Victoria Row," he said.

Murphy said pergolas, decks, seating and pedestrian walkways could be part of that enhancement.

