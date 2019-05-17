People's Ping Pong Project for Charlottetown combines art and activity

If you're looking for a game of Ping-Pong in Charlottetown this summer Nine Yards Studio hopes to have a table for you.

The People's Ping Pong Project is a mashup of art and Ping-Pong proposed by the architecture firm Nine Yards Studios, with funding recently promised through a Charlottetown microgrant program.

"We really wanted to do something that was engaging for the community but that also was artistic and would beautify the city in some way," said Shallyn Murray, a partner with Nine Yards Studio.

"There's some real Ping-Pong lovers in the group. I think that's probably why it boiled down to Ping-Pong."

Inspiration from abroad

Nine Yards was working with several community groups, including Fusion Charlottetown and the WinterLove P.E.I. group, to develop a project.

People's Ping Pong is inspired by tables in other cities — they are particularly popular in Australia — which not only provide a place outside for people to play, but also a palette for artists to create on.

The table will be made from recycled materials and created in collaboration with a local artist. Murray said they are still talking to the city about where it will go, and whether it will be seasonal or up all year long. Nine Yards is hoping to have the table up this summer.

If the table is popular, others could be set up around the city.

