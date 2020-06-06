More help needed for people with disabilities, says P.E.I. official

The executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities says a one-time payment from the federal government is a good first step but more needs to be done.

Ottawa announced Friday support for Canadians with disabilities who are facing challenges due to COVID-19. It included a one time $600 payment for those already eligible to claim the disability tax credit.

Marcia Carroll said the money would be welcomed by people who qualify for the disability tax credit, but there are many with disabilities who don't qualify for the tax credit.

"They need to broaden the criteria so people can access the funds if they're going to be serious about supporting people through COVID," she said.

The federal government also announced $15 million for workplace accessibility. The program includes helping employers set up accessible work-from-home arrangements.

Carroll said the program sounds good as long as it is managed regionally, because people may have different needs depending on where they are located.

More from CBC P.E.I.