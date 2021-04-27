Penny Walsh-McGuire leaving top job at Charlottetown chamber of commerce
Walsh-McGuire moving to Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences
Penny Walsh-McGuire, who as CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce has been the voice of business in the P.E.I. capital for the last five years, is moving on to a new position.
"Penny has done a remarkable job," chamber president Colin Younker said in a news release Tuesday.
"Her leadership has helped grow the chamber's profile and support member engagement."
In addition to being the public face of the chamber, the news release noted that Walsh-McGuire has built strong relationships with government and industry partners.
Walsh-McGuire is leaving the chamber to become executive director of the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences, an initiative of the Prince Edward Island BioAlliance.
Her last day with the Chamber is May 28.
