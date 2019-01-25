P.E.I. farmers hear about CUSMA trade deal from chief agricultural negotiator

Island farmers had some tough questions for Canada's chief agricultural negotiator in last year's re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Aaron Fowler, with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, was speaking at the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture's annual meeting in Charlottetown on Friday.

The focus of the farmers was the dairy industry, supply management and what Canada gave up to keep its trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

"The amount of give that was given up in the supply management industry and particularly the dairy industry is not a position that we want to see future negotiations go," said David Mol, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.

"Hopefully, this is a one-off that we gave in as much as we did."

David Mol, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, says that having Canada be part of other trade deals outside of CUSMA should be beneficial to get goods to other markets. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'Preserve the benefits'

Fowler provided Island farmers with a first-hand account of what went on in the back rooms as the continental trade deal — the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement — was put together.

"Our overriding concern was to preserve the benefits that the sector and the economy as a whole had enjoyed for the better part of two-and-a-half decades," said Fowler.

"But this was a very, very difficult negotiation. It was very unusual negotiations and I say that as somebody who has been at several negotiating tables."

Fowler spoke about the 'unorthodox' negotiations that took place while working on the CUSMA deal. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Fowler has worked on trade issues for Canada for more than a decade —including softwood lumber disputes with the U.S.

He said this round of negotiations was different.

"In some cases, I think the Unites States was satisfied with outcomes that denied certain benefits to Mexico or Canada even if there wasn't an obvious corresponding gain from the perspective of the U.S., so this is a very difficult negotiation for Canada."

Canada ceded ground on some protection of its dairy industry.

Update on trade progress

Fowler gave an update on talks underway with China and other countries for other possible trade deals.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Lawrence MacAulay was also one of the speakers at the federation's meeting. He defended the trade deal Canada got.

"Listen, we got a good deal with the U.S. It's vitally important. Two billion dollars worth of product goes across that border every day," said MacAulay.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay defended the deal that Canada made with the United States and Mexico. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We all want to make money and we will continue to make money."

Fowler said one takeaway from the CUSMA trade deal is the importance of diversity in agricultural trading partners.

That way, Fowler said, if a country like the U.S. says no to Canadian products, other trading nations are lined up.

