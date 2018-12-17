Copper the dog could be a diamond in the ruff — but only to the right owner

The P.E.I. Humane Society in Charlottetown says there is an increasing number of dogs coming through the doors that are difficult to re-home.

Copper the seven-month-old puppy is part of that trend.

Maryse Perreault, the adoption intake co-ordinator at the society, said "dogs that are really family-oriented, easy-going dogs," often don't need help finding new homes.

"Those, people tend to re-home them by themselves.... So the difficult ones tend to come our way."

Some animals may have particular behaviours, have special training needs or have problems around other animals or children.

Adoption intake co-ordinator Maryse Perreault said they talk with all perspective owners to make sure that they are ready for the responsibility of pet ownership. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Copper is a foxhound mix which means he's very energetic and intelligent. That also means, he needs an owner to keep up with his frantic pace.

"He is highly trainable because he's highly intelligent but he is also able to get in a lot of trouble because he is highly intelligent," she said.

He has been at the society for a month, adopted out twice and returned both times within 24 hours.

Be prepared for the animal's needs

Perreault said it is important that owners read the animal's full description so they are ready for the type of animal they choose from the shelter.

"When they come and meet him, don't let those beautiful eyes fool you," she said.

"He's two steps ahead of you ... do your research and you have to know, it's not just 'I like a dog, I want a dog.' It is way more than that."

The society says hounds like Copper need a lot of work to achieve their full potential. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Perreault​ said they are trying to get Copper the mental stimulation and physical activity he needs.

"We have play groups, we have toys, we have mental stimulation as much as we can," she said. "And even that, for a dog like Copper, sometimes it's not even enough."

Perreault says more people are willing to foster cats and kittens, but not as many are able to take in dogs — especially those that may have greater needs. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Copper's month-long stay with the society is the longest Perreault has seen in her time there.

She said they are exploring all options to make sure they give Copper the best chance at getting adopted — even if it is into a foster home on a temporary basis.

Looking for more foster families for dogs

Perreault said people are often willing to foster cats but the society could use more people able to take dogs temporarily.

Copper was still available at the P.E.I. Humane Society as of Monday.

