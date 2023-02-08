PEERS Alliance to operate P.E.I.'s new supervised injection site

PEERS Alliance has been confirmed as the operator of the new supervised injection and consumption site being set up in Charlottetown.

The federally approved site will provide a supervised environment for people to consume pre-obtained drugs, and be connected to supports such as addictions and mental health treatment.

The centre, located at 33 Belmont St., is expected to be up and running in the spring.

PEERS Alliance has been in existence for more than 30 years. Its website says its mandate is "to educate, engage, and support Island residents to build healthier, inclusive communities and to end stigma surrounding sexual health and drug use using a trauma-informed approach."

Angele DesRoches, the program director for PEERS Alliance, was quoted in a news release as saying supervised injection sites have been proven to save lives, promote dignity and improve public health.

"Since 2020, the Department of Health and Wellness has reported 21 opioid-related overdose deaths in Prince Edward Island," she noted.

"Given the increased presence of fentanyl in the local drug supply, it is vital that community organizations, health and social service agencies, and all levels of government find ways to work collaboratively with people who use unregulated substances to reduce drug related harm and promote wellness."

PEERS Alliance will begin hiring and training staff shortly in order to prepare for operations.