'Too early to tell' impact of Ottawa's new 2SLGBT action plan, says PEERS Alliance

PEERS Alliance says it's hard to know the impact a new national action plan to protect 2SLGBT communities will have in P.E.I.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday at the Ottawa Pride parade a $100-million plan to fight discrimination and support two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and gender-diverse people.

About 75 per cent of the funding will go toward supporting community organizations, with a portion of the money also earmarked for a public awareness campaign and policy research on 2SLGBT issues.

PEERS executive director Josie Baker said it's nice to see the government make a commitment to support the communities.

"Many of the challenges that our community members are facing are outlined here in terms of like inequitable access to housing, inequitable access to a livable income, exposure to harassment and violence and things like that that are still ongoing and that are systemic," she said.

Community work 'never-ending'

Baker said she was also reassured by the mention of supporting seniors in the community, particularly since that's the age group that directly experienced criminalization.

But she also wondered whether the funding will be enough for the amount of work that will be required.

"Certainly the work to do in the community is never-ending," she said.

"I really do hope that this action plan translates into community action and change. But it really is too early to tell."

The action plan was short on detail regarding specific initiatives the government might take, but it did say a national survey will set its priorities.