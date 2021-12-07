Sharing your story to help others: 9 Islanders complete new peer support training

Ashley Belanger-Birt has experienced the power of peer support first-hand — even though she didn't know what it was called at the time.

"I ended up in the hospital after a suicide attempt," she recalled. "There was someone who came in ... she told me that she had lived with the same disorder as me and that there is ways out of it.

"It was kind of my moment that said, 'Oh wow, like I can be who I am with my condition and I can do something with that.'"

A new training program on the Island is hoping to harness experiences like Belanger-Birt's to help others.

It's called Specialized Peer Support Worker Training. The program equips individuals to use their personal stories with mental illness, addiction and recovery to support those who might be struggling.

'We use our own stories to inspire those that are struggling,' says Ashley Belanger-Birt. (Laura Meader/ CBC News)

"We learned our proper boundaries, how to tell our story safely," said Belanger-Birt, who runs the program with the Canadian Mental Health Association on P.E.I.

"With each person, you learn to share certain parts of your stories to inspire them. It can be triggering to one person, not be triggering to the other."

New graduates

This week, the program celebrated its first nine graduates. One of those is Meaghan Grant.

"One of the key things that helped me in my recovery was to hear others that have been through the same struggles that I've been and to see them living a fulfilling life today and succeeding," she said.

"I hope to just reach anybody the way that I have been helped. I hope to show them that there is a better way of life."

Recovery is possible. If it's possible for me, it's possible for anybody because I have been through it all. — Meaghan Grant

The training is made up of a 119-hour program that includes two weeks of in-person learning, a practicum, and a written and oral exam.

Practicums were held at places such as the Reach Foundation, the Fitzroy Centre and Unit 9, the psychiatric unit at the Hillsborough Hospital.

"We believe in the mental health system, absolutely," said Belanger-Birt.

"But sometimes they need to hear somebody has been through it themselves and it kind of opens like a new door to accepting the help that they need.… Or sometimes they just need a phone call to know and be reassured."

Healthy balance

Moving forward, Belanger-Birt said the training will become essential. She said that the Canadian Mental Health Association will no longer hire anyone without this certification.

"It's about them learning how to help peers, but also keeping themselves healthy in the process," she said.

"The beautiful power of peer support is hearing somebody else's story and knowing that someone can get through that."

'I've always had a passion to use my experiences to help others,' says Meaghan Grant. 'I've had addictions workers that have had their own struggles with addiction and I found I could really relate to them and it was very therapeutic for me.' (Laura Meader/CBC News)

As for Grant, she said she is looking forward to getting started.

"Their recovery is possible. If it's possible for me, it's possible for anybody because I have been through it all," she said.

"I'm a different person today and I'm not my illness, not the things that I've done. And I'm proud of everything that I've been through ... because it made me who I am today. It made me stronger, and now I can use those experiences to hopefully help somebody else."