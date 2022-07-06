Peeling plates can be replaced for free — and for now, don't fret the fine, transportation officials say

Chris Wilkinson was hooking up a trailer to his truck in Cornwall when he noticed his P.E.I. licence plate was starting to peel off the aluminum.

He's not alone.

"I noticed it's peeling off then I started noticing a lot of people's plates are peeling off. In fact, one of my co-workers here, his plate is completely peeled."

The Department of Transportation said it is also seeing an increase in defective Birthplace of Confederation licence plates. About 400 plates have been replaced for free at Access P.E.I. since the issue was brought up in the legislature back in April.

'You can get this done free'

Wilkinson, who has had his plate since 2013, said it's time to replace his, as well.

"I'm going to get mine done before it's blank."

Chris Wilkinson says he noticed a lot of peeling plates on vehicles after he saw his own deteriorating. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Wilkinson was worried he might get pulled over for driving with an unreadable licence plate, which comes with a $200 fine.

But Graham Miner, P.E.I.'s director of highway safety, said at this time no charges are being laid.

"Generally what's occurring within enforcement and our officers is telling people, 'Oh by the way, and you can get this done free.'"

Exposure to the elements

Age, and exposure to snow and salty air, are the biggest reasons the plates are deteriorating, Miner said.

"In 2013 and into 2014 the majority of Islanders traded in their old plates and got the brand new plate design. So what we are seeing right now, because all of those plates that got exchanged nine years ago, and it will be 10 next year, are at the end of their life."