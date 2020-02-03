Prince County Hospital down to 1 pediatrician

Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is down to one full-time equivalent pediatrician.

The complement for pediatricians at the facility is three, but one physician is retiring and another is going on maternity leave, officials with Health PEI told CBC News in an email.

"We have taken measures to mitigate the situation, with some family doctors taking extra training and being able to provide services until the pediatrician is available," the email said.

There were discussions with obstetricians and pediatricians at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown who are willing to provide support, the email said.



"Some patients may need to be transferred to the QEH for care."

The shortage is expected to last between January and August or until the complement returns to full, the email said.

