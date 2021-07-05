Driver not at fault in pedestrian-vehicle collision, say police

Evidence gathered from E-Watch cameras in the Charlottetown downtown suggest the driver was not at fault in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital in Moncton, N.B. He was transported there from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Euston Street near the Orlebar Street intersection.

The investigation is continuing, but police said they have not found evidence the driver was at fault.

