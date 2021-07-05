Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Driver not at fault in pedestrian-vehicle collision, say police

Evidence gathered from E-Watch cameras in the Charlottetown downtown suggest the driver was not at fault in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday.

Pedestrian remains in hospital after being transported to Moncton

CBC News ·
The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday, say police. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Evidence gathered from E-Watch cameras in the Charlottetown downtown suggest the driver was not at fault in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital in Moncton, N.B. He was transported there from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Euston Street near the Orlebar Street intersection.

The investigation is continuing, but police said they have not found evidence the driver was at fault.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now