Driver not at fault in pedestrian-vehicle collision, say police
Evidence gathered from E-Watch cameras in the Charlottetown downtown suggest the driver was not at fault in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday.
Pedestrian remains in hospital after being transported to Moncton
Evidence gathered from E-Watch cameras in the Charlottetown downtown suggest the driver was not at fault in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday.
The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital in Moncton, N.B. He was transported there from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in critical but stable condition.
The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Euston Street near the Orlebar Street intersection.
The investigation is continuing, but police said they have not found evidence the driver was at fault.