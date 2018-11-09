Pedestrian hit on Route 13 in new Glasgow

Police are investigating after a southbound vehicle hit a female pedestrian on Route 13 in New Glasgow.

Queens District RCMP responded to the emergency call around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe there were several contributing factors to the collision including the woman walking on the portion of the roadway, the sun obscuring the vision of the driver and the collision taking place on a blind crest, according to a news release.

The woman is not from Canada, and is visiting the Island, according to police. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she is still being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP ask any witnesses to contact them.

