Woman hit by vehicle while crossing Charlottetown's University Avenue

A Charlottetown woman was taken to hospital Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle in front of the Farm Centre on University Avenue.

"A northbound vehicle did not see her in the lane of traffic and the collision occurred," said Sgt. Dave Pound of Charlottetown Police Services.

He said the pedestrian, 67, suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

The woman was conscious and speaking coherently shortly after the incident at about 3:15 p.m.

Police are talking to three witnesses and say the investigation is continuing.

"There is no crosswalk in that area," Pound noted.

